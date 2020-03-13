BJP, Congress name RS candidates in Haryana

The BJP and the Congress on Thursday announced their candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 26 in Haryana.
The BJP announced the names of its backward community leader Ram Chandra Jangra and national vice-president Dushyant Gautam, a Dalit leader from Haryana.
The Congress named Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former Chief Minister and currently leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as its candidate for one seat.
Two seats are falling vacant following the resignation of BJP’s Ram Kumar Kashyap and the completion of the term of Congress’ Kumari Selja. A third seat will see election on account of the resignation of former Union Minister Birender Singh.
