BJP condemns Pragya Thakur’s remarks

The BJP on Thursday condemned the remarks made by its Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur in Parliament on Wednesday referring to Nathuram Godse and said it does not supports such statements.

BJP working president JP Nadda also recommended Ms. Thakur’s removal from the consultative committee on defence, to which she was recently appointed.

“We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session,” he said.