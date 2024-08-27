ADVERTISEMENT

BJP condemns police action against student protests in Kolkata

Published - August 27, 2024 09:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The party also demands a CBI probe into land allocation to a trust allegedly run by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s family in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

RAF personnel lathi-charge during a protest march by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj activists to Nabanna against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Howrah, on August 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday condemned the police action against students protesting in Kolkata to demand justice in the case involving the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a “dictator”, the party accused her of shielding the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The images of police high-handedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi’s West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it’s a crime to speak for women’s safety,” BJP president J.P. Nadda posted on social media platform X.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Constitutional institutions, including the Supreme Court, the Kolkata High Court, and the West Bengal Governor, had made serious remarks on the lack of functioning of the government in the State. The High Court had said the State machinery had failed. He said the Chief Minister should side with the peaceful protestors who were asking for justice in accordance with the Constitution rather than “shielding and protecting perpetrators of crime just because they have affiliation” with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Mr. Bhatia demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Kolkata Police Commissioner — they had, the party alleged, earlier said the victim died by suicide — to ensure an impartial probe into the rape and murder case, and called for polygraph tests to be conducted on them.

BJP calls for 12-hour strike in Bengal on August 28 to protest police action during Nabanna march

Karnataka case

The BJP has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged ‘Hi-tech Defence and Aerospace Park’ scam in the allocation of five acres of land to a trust purportedly run by the family of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Karnataka.

Mr. Bhatia said Mr. Kharge, his wife, two sons, and son-in-law were members of the trust. He asked for the resignations of Mr. Kharge as Congress chief; of his son Priyank Kharge, a Minister in the State government; and of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“They are busy distributing public resources among their own families, be it the Gandhi family...and now Mr. Kharge’s family. Isn’t it a case of conflict of interest? Mr. Kharge is the Congress president and there is a Congress government in Karnataka?” Mr. Bhatia said, also flagging the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority or MUDA and the Valmiki Development Corporation scams in Karnataka to allege that the Congress had “become synonymous with corruption”.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

