BJP cites Pak journalist's claims to attack former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Congress

Clips of Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza's interviews doing the rounds on social media suggest that he attended a seminar on terrorism in India in which former Vice President Hamid Ansari spoke

The BJP on Wednesday asked former Vice President Hamid Ansari and the Congress to come clean on the claims of a Pakistani journalist that he had visited India five times during the UPA rule and passed on sensitive information collected here to his country's spy agency ISI.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza's purported comments that he had visited India on Mr. Ansari's invitations and also met him.

If Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi besides the then Vice President remain silent on the questions raised by the ruling party, it will amount to their admission to these "sins", Mr. Bhatia told reporters.

No comment was available from either the Congress or Mr. Ansari.

At a press conference, Mr. Bhatia said, "People of India are giving you so much respect and you are betraying the country. Isn't this treason? Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Hamid Ansari should come out and reply to this."

Mr. Mirza said claimed in an interview in Pakistan that Mr. Ansari had invited him five times to India during 2005-11 and shared extremely sensitive and classified information, the BJP leader claimed.

"He took the information from Mr. Ansari and it was used against India," Mr. Bhatia alleged, adding that Mr. Mirza was also invited to a seminar on the issue of terrorism.

"A person who is sharing information with the ISI is invited to come to India. Was this the Congress' policy to end terrorism? "This is the party's poisonous mindset. Our government has resolved to root out terrorism. On the other hand, this is the Congress mindset," he said.

Other BJP leaders also attacked Mr. Ansari.

BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted, "It is astonishing to read about the claims of a Pakistani journalist involving our former Vice President Hamid Ansari. What is even more shocking is that he got a 2nd term during the UPA govt! Were the top posts compromised during that period? It raises some serious doubts."

Citing M. Mirza's claims, Mr. Bhatia said he was given the visa to visit seven Indian cities against the practice of three cities.

Mr. Bhatia also referred to the comments of a former operative of RAW, India's external spy agency, to allege that Mr. Ansari had harmed the country's interests when he was its envoy to Iran.

Asked if the BJP was seeking legal action in the matter, Mr. Bhatia said the party's job is to raise issues and it is for the investigation agencies to probe.

Mr. Bhatia said Mr,. Ansari should clarify if he was aware that Mr. Mirza was to pass the information to the ISI, and whether the former Vice President was acting at the prodding of the Congress leadership.

The Congress can go to any extent and compromise with national security in its petty and ugly politics, Mr. Bhatia alleged.