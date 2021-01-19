BJP chief Nadda poses series of questions to Rahul Gandhi on Twitter

NEW DELHI

19 January 2021 13:43 IST

Move comes ahead of Congress leader’s interaction with journalists

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday took to Twitter to question Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his party’s stance on the farmers issue, China and its about-turn on the traditional Pongal sport of Jallikattu.

Soon after Mr. Gandhi had indicated he would be addressing a press meet in the afternoon, Mr. Nadda said he too had questions for Mr. Gandhi that he would like answered. “Now that Mr. Gandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in today’s press conference. Rahul Gandhi has been spreading lies that all APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) Mandis will be closed down. But wasn’t action against the APMC Act a part of the Congress manifesto? Would that not have closed down mandis?” he tweeted.

“When will Rahul Gandhi, his dynasty and Congress stop lying on China? Can he deny that thousands of kilometres including the one in Arunachal Pradesh he is referring to was gifted by none other than Pandit Nehru to the Chinese? Time and again, why does Congress surrender to China,” he added.

He also referred to an MoU signed between the Congress and the Chinese Communist Party and said, “Does he intend to return the Chinese largesse to trusts controlled by his family?”

He had strong words on Mr. Gandhi’s recent visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu and watching a Jallikattu race after the UPA government had banned the practice earlier. “Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Why did his party ban it and insult Tamil culture when they were in power? Is he not proud of India’s culture and ethos?” he tweeted.

He also pointed to Mr. Gandhi’s silence on India’s declining curve of COVID-19 cases and the launch of the vaccination drive.