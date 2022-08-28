BJP chief Nadda arrives in Agartala on two-day visit to Tripura
BJP national president J.P. Nadda arrived in Agartala on August 28 on a two-day visit to Tripura.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, newly-appointed State president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior party leaders received him at the MBB Airport.
Mr. Nadda will chair meetings with party leaders and functionaries during his stay. He will address a public rally at Khumulwng, headquarters of the tribal autonomous district council, 12 km east of Agartal on August 29.
The visit of the BJP national president assumes importance as Tripura State Assembly elections are due in less than six months.
