BJP chief Nadda arrives in Agartala on two-day visit to Tripura
BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Tripura
BJP national president J.P. Nadda arrived in Agartala on August 28 on a two-day visit to Tripura.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, newly-appointed State president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior party leaders received him at the MBB Airport.
Mr. Nadda will chair meetings with party leaders and functionaries during his stay. He will address a public rally at Khumulwng, headquarters of the tribal autonomous district council, 12 km east of Agartal on August 29.
The visit of the BJP national president assumes importance as Tripura State Assembly elections are due in less than six months.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.