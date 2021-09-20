BJP chief Nadda appoints Baby Rani Maurya and Dilip Ghosh as national vice presidents

NEW DELHI

20 September 2021 20:47 IST

The organisational appointments were announced together, an attempt to fill the gap in the national team’s organisational structure

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday appointed former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya and former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh as national vice presidents of the party, with Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Najumdar as West Bengal BJP president.

While Mr Ghosh’s tenure had come to the end as State unit chief in West Bengal, Ms Maurya, the first Dalit woman to be mayor of Agra, will, in all likelihood be deployed in the Uttar Pradesh elections as a Dalit face. Ms Maurya had quit her governorship of Uttarakhand two weeks ago and her appointment is aligned to BJP’s electoral plans for the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

The organisational appointments were announced together, an attempt to fill the gap in the national team’s organisational structure. Since Mr Nadda’s ascension to the post of BJP president while many appointments have been made there have been significant gaps as well.

Mr Majumdar’s appointment as West Bengal BJP chief has been done to replace Mr Ghosh who fills in a vice presidential slot in the national team vacated by Mukul Roy who has now returned to the Trinamool Congress. Mr Majumdar is known to be close to the RSS, and with several BJP leaders including sitting MLAs and MPs having joined the TMC recently , he will have his job cut out for him.