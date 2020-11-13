BJP chief Nadda announces new team of State in-charges

BJP vice president Radha Mohan Singh was made in charge for the crucial State of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP president J P Nadda announced State in-charges with former Union Minister and current BJP vice president Radha Mohan Singh in charge of the crucial Sstate of Uttar Pradesh and Kailash Vijaywargiya continuing as in charge of poll going West Bengal.

Newly appointed general secretary C T Ravi has been made in charge of Tamil Nadu, another poll going State as well as the crucial state of Maharashtra and Goa. Indeed Mr Ravi seems to have got the choicest of charges.

Bihar will continue to be under the charge of BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, and he will be assisted by the party’s national secretaries Harish Dwivedi and Anupam Hazara. Another national secretary of the party Arvind Menon and party’s nation IT cell head Amit Malviya will assist Kailash Vijayvargiya in Bengal.

Similarly, Sunil Ojha, party’s national secretary Satya Kumar and Sanjeev Chaurasia will assist Radha Mohan Singh in Uttar Pradesh.

Another BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda, will be in-charge of Delhi and poll going Assam.

Another party general secretary Tarun Chugh who was earlier co-incharge of the Delhi, will now look after the party’s work in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana.

The party’s former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, who was looking after its work in Karnataka will now be State incharge of Madhya Pradesh, replacing general secretary Arun Singh who was the incharge of Odisha.

Mr Singh will look after party’s work in Rajasthan.

Newly appointed general secretary D Purandeshwari will now look after its work in Odisha. She will also be the incharge of Chattisgarh.

Whiles several of them such as party’s general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who was party’s incharge for Bihar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat has been retained and has also been given the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat.

Party’s general secretary Dushyant Gautam has been made the in-charge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand and Dilip Sakia of Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh.

The party has made its Union Minister V Muralidharan, in-charge of Andhra Pradesh along with Sunil Deodhar as co-incharge.

Party’s national secretaries Satya Kumar, who is also co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh has been made incharge of Andaman and Nicobar, Vinod Tawde of Haryana.