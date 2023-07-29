HamberMenu
BJP chief J.P. Nadda overhauls party's team of central office-bearers, former AMU VC Tariq Mansoor appointed as vice-president

Most of the office-bearers have been retained as vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries in the new list

July 29, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda. File.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP president J.P. Nadda rejigged the list of the party's central office-bearers on July 29, bringing in a Pasmanda Muslim from Uttar Pradesh as one of its-vice presidents and accommodating its former Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar as a national general secretary.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped C.T. Ravi, a leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, as its general secretaries, with sources indicating that they may be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, now a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh, has been made a vice-president, a decision seen to be part of the party's overtures to Pasmanda Muslims.

Most of the office-bearers have been retained as vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries in the new list.

There are 13 vice-presidents, nine general secretaries, including B.L. Santhosh as the in-charge of organisation, and 13 secretaries in the list.

Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, has been dropped as a party vice-president.

Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, has been brought in as a national secretary.

