BJP chief J.P. Nadda meets Maldives President

Published - October 07, 2024 11:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi on Monday (October 7, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maldives President is on four-day State visit to India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, J.P. Nadda, on Monday (October 7, 2024) met the President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, as part of the “Know BJP” initiative.

“Met and interacted with the President of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi as part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative. We had insightful exchanges to solidify our party-to-party ties, exchange of delegations of party leaders and enhance mutual understanding,” said Mr. Nadda on X.

Mr. Nadda said, “Our discussions about strengthening ties between India and Maldives reflect a shared vision for a strong partnership that promotes collaboration.”

