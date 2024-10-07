GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP chief J.P. Nadda meets Maldives President

Published - October 07, 2024 11:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi on Monday (October 7, 2024)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi on Monday (October 7, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maldives President is on four-day State visit to India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, J.P. Nadda, on Monday (October 7, 2024) met the President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, as part of the “Know BJP” initiative.

“Met and interacted with the President of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi as part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative. We had insightful exchanges to solidify our party-to-party ties, exchange of delegations of party leaders and enhance mutual understanding,” said Mr. Nadda on X.

Mr. Nadda said, “Our discussions about strengthening ties between India and Maldives reflect a shared vision for a strong partnership that promotes collaboration.”

The Maldives President is on four-day State visit to India.

Published - October 07, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Delhi / bjp / Maldives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.