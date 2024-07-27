BJP chief attacks Congress for politicising Agnipath scheme, PM’s Drass visit

Union Minister and BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Friday hit out at the Congress for politicising the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and the Drass visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay tributes to the soldiers on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Addressing the ‘Kargil Vijay Rajat Samaroh’, Mr. Nadda said the armed forces were well-equipped under the leadership of the Prime Minister to give a befitting response to enemies, including terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He said necessary infrastructure has been developed to ensure border security and defence exports had also increased significantly in the recent past.

The BJP president said national interest was always a priority for the party and it never politicised any issue related to the Army. As all the reports had suggested that India should have a younger army, the Agniveer scheme was introduced to attain that objective and the goal was being achieved gradually, he pointed out. “However, unfortunately, for some people politics is the first priority and national interest takes the back seat,” he said, adding that the government had ensured that the Agniveers would also get opportunities to join paramilitary organisations and police forces.

Accusing the Congress leaders of being involved in defence deal scandals, the BJP chief said it had no moral standing to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.