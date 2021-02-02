BJP chalks out teams for poll-bound States

Party gears up for Assembly elections in Assam, TN, West Bengal, Kerala

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday appointed election in-charges for the poll-going States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam. For Kerala, he appointed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.

For Assam, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh, for Tamil Nadu Minister of State for Home G. Kishen Reddy and General V.K. Singh, and for Puducherry, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar have been appointed.

These appointments have been made over and above State in-charges already appointed and their assignment would be strictly restricted to poll issues.

West Bengal has not been allocated any election in charge in this round of appointments as many Central ministers had, in November last year, been given sections of seats to take care of in the run up to the polls.

West Bengal had been divided into five organisational zones of North Bengal, Rarh Banga (south-western districts), Nabadwip, Midnapore and Kolkata. Senior leader Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar have been appointed to head these organisational zones.

Elections to these four States and one Union Territory will likely be held in a couple of months with the BJP determined to hold on to its government in Assam, and make headway in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.