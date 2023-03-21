BJP calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘modern day Mir Jafar’

March 21, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on March 21, 2023 stepped up its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling him a “present day Mir Jafar”, alluding to someone soliciting help from abroad to fight political battles in India. The reference was to the Nawab of Bengal who, in return for betraying the then Nawab of Bengal, Siraj-ud-Daulah, during the Battle of Plassey in 1757 with the British, was installed as ruler of Bengal, and in turn granted major concessions to the British for trade.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “It would not be an aberration to say that Rahul Gandhi is a present day Mir Jafar of Indian polity. What he has done in London is the same thing that Mir Jafar did.”

“Rahul Gandhi did the same thing during his visit to London. He invited foreign forces to come to India. Shehzada (princeling) wants to become a nawab. Shehzada has sought help from the East India Company to become a nawab,” Mr. Patra charged.

Mr. Patra also alleged that it wasn’t the first time Mr. Gandhi had “spoken against India” overseas. “This is just not a random issue. This is a consistent conspiracy by the Congress party and the Gandhi family,” he added.

Mr. Patra asserted that the BJP would not let Mr. Gandhi get away without an apology for his remarks in London. “There is no other alternative left before him. He will have to apologise. We will make him apologise,” he said.

Highlighting Mr. Gandhi’s participation in parliamentary debate, Mr. Patra said, “Debate is the soul of democracy but Rahul Gandhi had participated only six times since 2019. He is not participating in the debate.”

Previously, during an interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Mr. Gandhi had alleged that microphones of opposition leaders were often silenced in the Indian Parliament. He criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

The Congress leader had also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat. ”It shocked me how successful they [the BJP] have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, judiciary, Parliament and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other,” Mr. Gandhi had said.