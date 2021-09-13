BJP busy replacing ‘non-performing’ CMs, says Chidambaram

New Delhi

13 September 2021 18:46 IST

"The BJP is busy replacing its non-performing Chief Ministers,” the former Finance Minister said on Twitter.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday said that the BJP is busy replacing its "non-performing" chief ministers but the list is long.

His reaction came two days after Vijay Rupani resigned as Gujarat Chief Minister. Bhupendra Patel succeeded him.

"The BJP is busy replacing its non-performing Chief Ministers. When did the BJP leadership realise they were non-performing CMs," he asked on Twitter.

Advertising

Advertising

Before Mr. Rupani in Gujarat, the BJP had replaced Lingayat stalwart B. S. Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM with Basavaraj S Bommai.

Uttarakhand got three different CMs within four months when the BJP replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat with Tirath Singh Rawat, before bringing in Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Mr. Chidambaram said the people of the states concerned knew for months that B S Yediyurappa, the two Mr. Rawats and Mr. Rupani were “non-performing”.

"There are more who must be replaced. In Haryana, Goa, Tripura etc………The list is long," he said on Twitter.