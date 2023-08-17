BJP busy campaigning while Manipur burns: Mallikarjun Kharge

August 17, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 17 lashed out at the BJP, alleging the party is busy campaigning in other States while "Manipur is burning".

Addressing Mahila Congress members and workers at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Mr. Kharge said the women leaders of the party will work hard and oust the BJP Government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the Prime Minister visit? What protection has the BJP provided to the women there? They are fleeing homes, getting raped, and killed. And the BJP is busy campaigning in other States," Mr. Kharge alleged.

"Our party's women cadre will discuss ideas and strategies for the upcoming general elections 2024 and I am certain they will oust the BJP Government next year," Mr. Kharge added.

Mr. Kharge alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent on the atrocities being committed in Manipur and addressed the parliament on the issue only after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion.

"Riots are happening across the country. We requested the Prime Minister to speak about the atrocities happening in Manipur, but he spoke only after we moved a no-confidence motion. So many lives were lost, so many houses burnt and thousands of people displaced in Manipur, yet the Prime Minister spoke nothing about it," Mr. Kharge alleged.

He further said the motive of all party workers and leaders "should be to contribute towards the betterment of the country."

"This fight is for the citizens. It is not our personal fight. When Prime Minister Modi says '70 saal mein kya kiya [what have you done in 70 years]', I want to remind him that Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also led the administration in the last 70 years. We all kept the democracy alive in the last 70 years," he said.

He further stated the women leaders of the party should take a pledge to work hard and oust the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

