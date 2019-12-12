BJP brings in discriminatory Citizenship Bill while celebrating Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Priyanka

Lashing out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the saffron party is bringing in the discriminatory Citizenship Bill at a time it is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with fanfare.
Tagging her mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s strongly worded statement against the Bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha last night, Priyanka Gandhi said it is “hurting the soul of the Indian Constitution”.
“At a time when the BJP is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with such fanfare, they are also bringing a discriminatory Bill that is hurting the soul of the Constitution. The Congress will fight the divisive agenda of the BJP with all its strength,” she said on Twitter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.