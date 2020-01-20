BJP begins exercise for electing president, J.P. Nadda set for top post

BJP leader J.P. Nadda is set to be elected as the new national president of the party as the election for the top post began here on Monday.

Top party leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, will file nomination papers in support of his candidature, sources said, adding that he is likely to be elected unopposed.

A formal announcement regarding Mr. Nadda’s election as president will be made in the afternoon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive at the party headquarters to felicitate him.

Mr. Nadda will succeed Amit Shah, who remained at the helm for five-and-a-half years.