BJP assures of strict action on attack at Hindu temple in Canada

The BJP on Monday said the party and its government took strict action on any issue related to the harassment against, or the rights of, the Hindu community.

When asked about the attack at a temple near Toronto, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said he believed that taking cognisance of the incident India would take concrete steps in this regard as well.

In a statement, the Indian High Commission in Canada earlier said that a consular camp in Brampton witnessed “violent disruptions” on Sunday.

“We have seen violent disruption today (November 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply dissappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers,” it said.

“We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place. There were also attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2-3,” said the statement.