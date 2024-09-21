BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his statement on Sikhs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (September 21, 2024) cited a joint statement of several Sikh and gurdwara management bodies, urging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his remarks made during the recent trip to the United States with respect to the community, accusing Mr. Gandhi of creating an atmosphere of fear in the country.

At a press conference, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said representatives of Sikh and gurdwara management bodies, including a Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Patna Saheb Gurdwara Committee, Jharkhand Central Board, West Bengal Central Board, and Kolkata Central Committee, met Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on the issue.

Stating that there was a lot of anger within the community across the country over Mr. Gandhi’s statement, he said similar statements were made by the Congress in 1980-82 before the Asian Games. “That atmosphere built up and we know what happened in 1984,” he said, adding that anti-India elements like Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, who is a designated “terrorist”, also used Mr. Gandhi’s statement.

The BJP leader said Mr. Rai recounted the sacrifices made by the Sikh community in strengthening and securing the country and condemned those speaking ill of the community. Mr. Sirsa said Mr. Gandhi should withdraw his statement made in the U.S., as it was causing harm to the community. “I believe Rahul Gandhi will respect Sikh sentiments and retract his statement,” he said.

Mr. Sirsa also criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the decision of private hospitals in the State to not provide cashless treatment to the Ayushman Bharat card holders as the State government had not cleared dues to the tune of ₹600 crore. He accused the State government of incurring expenses of over ₹200 crore on the private planes for Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.