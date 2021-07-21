BJP appoints Prem Shukla, Shazia Ilmi national spokespersons

Prem Shukla and Shazia Ilmi. Photos: Twitter/@PremShuklaBJP and Twitter/@shaziailmi

New Delhi

21 July 2021 16:55 IST

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Prem Shukla and Shazia Ilmi as its national spokespersons.

Both the BJP members have been visible in the media in defending and promoting the party's stand on a variety of issues.

The party currently has 25 national spokespersons, including its media department head and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Advertising

Advertising