NationalNew Delhi 21 July 2021 16:55 IST
Comments
BJP appoints Prem Shukla, Shazia Ilmi national spokespersons
Updated: 21 July 2021 16:55 IST
The BJP on Wednesday appointed Prem Shukla and Shazia Ilmi as its national spokespersons.
Both the BJP members have been visible in the media in defending and promoting the party's stand on a variety of issues.
The party currently has 25 national spokespersons, including its media department head and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.
More In National
Read more...