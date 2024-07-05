BJP announces in-charges for 24 States

BJP national president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on July 5 announced State prabharis or in-charges for 24 States, naming Satish Poonia, Laxmikant Bajpai and Tarun Chugh as in-charges for poll-bound Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.

Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar has been made co-prabhari in Haryana. Earlier, Mr. Nadda had appointed separate election in-charges for these States — Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw for Maharashtra, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for Jharkhand and Dharmendra Pradhan and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Deb for Haryana.

Rajya Sabha MP and vice-president of Maharashtra BJP, Ajeet Gopchade, has been made prabhari for Manipur, replacing newly elected Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra who had been handling the State so far. Anil Antony has been made in-charge of Meghalaya. Former Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, along with Sambit Patra, will be the overall co-ordinator for northeastern States.

Bihar, which goes to the polls in 2025, sees no change, with national general secretary Vinod Tawde retaining his charge of the State, and MP Deepak Prakash remaining his co-in-charge.

Nitin Nabin from Bihar has been appointed in-charge of Chhattisgarh, and Ashish Sood for Goa.

Another national general secretary, Tarun Chugh retains charge of Jammu and Kashmir along with Ashish Sood. In Himachal Pradesh, Srikant Sharma has been retained after he delivered all four Lok Sabha seats from the State as election in-charge of the general elections there. BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar will retain charge of Kerala where the BJP opened its account for the first time in the Lok Sabha polls, assisted by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

With this, Mr. Nadda has put in place a team of State in-charges before the BJP itself goes into its internal polls to elect a new party president, the process for which is likely to start in a couple of weeks with a membership drive and mandal-level polls.