BJP announces four candidates for Manipur bypolls

The BJP has announced candidates for the four Assembly constituencies in Manipur where bypolls are slated for November 7. However the party failed, much to the chagrin of local activists, to announce the candidate for the bypoll in the Muslim-dominated Lilong constituency.

Lilong is one of the constituencies where Congress MLAs had resigned. However, the outgoing Congress MLA Abdul Nasir declined to join the BJP. The BJP said it would contest in Wangoi, Wangjing Tentha, Saitu and Singhat. The BJP candidates for these constituencies are Oinam Lukhoi, now a Minister; Paonam Brojen, Ngamthang Haokip and Ginsawhao respectively.

Several people took to the streets to protest against the “negligence of the minority” by the BJP. One activist said they would not return home until a clarification was issued by Chief Minister N. Biren or other party leaders.

Mr. Nasir, one of the six Congress MLAs who had resigned from the party, declined to join the BJP and become a candidate for the Lilong constituency from where he was elected in 2016.

K. Ranjit, former Minister and now Congress MLA, said, “Some MLAs had crossed the floor throwing ethics to the wind. The cheap politics has reduced the MLAs to a laughing stock.” He claimed that there was numerical advantage for the Congress after some disqualifications and resignations.