BJP and RSS are 'anti-reservation', Rahul remarks on quota distorted: Congress leader Patole

The Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) dubbed the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as "anti-reservation", an assertion coming after the saffron party attacked opposition leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on quota made in the U.S.

Talking to reporters here, state Congress president Nana Patole accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "distorting" Mr. Gandhi's comments on reservation.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is on a visit to the U.S., told students of the Georgetown University that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said, is not the case right now. The BJP has panned Mr. Gandhi over the comments.

Mr. Patole insisted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, who has lambasted the Congress Lok Sabha MP, should first study an issue and then speak on it.

"Devendra Fadnavis is a villain who destroyed political reservation of OBCs in the state, and cheated Maratha, Dhangar and tribal communities," he alleged, hitting out at the BJP leader.

He claimed the BJP is disseminating false propaganda by "misinterpreting" comments of the former Congress president regarding reservation in government jobs and education in the country.

"The BJP's parent organization RSS does not believe in the Constitution given to the country by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The RSS itself is opposed to reservation, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has made public statements that reservation should be scrapped. Therefore, no matter how much the BJP tries to lie, they cannot hide their anti-reservation view," Mr. Patole asserted.

The Congress leader claimed the BJP was trying to further its political interest by "misinterpreting" remarks made by Mr. Gandhi during his ongoing visit to America.

"In fact, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that has always opposed reservation," he emphasised.

Mr. Gandhi's stand is that a caste census should be conducted and the reservation limit of 50% be removed so that all social groups in the country get justice, the MPCC president noted.

However, the BJP is opposed to a caste-based census, so one does not need an astrologer to tell who is "anti-reservation", he remarked.

The BJP government at the Centre has directly recruited young men and women belonging to a particular community to the posts of secretary and this is also a form of ending reservation, Mr. Patole maintained.

"Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution given by him have been insulted the most by the BJP. So Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP have no right to talk about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Constitution and reservations," the Congress leader insisted.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Shinde, the opposition MLA claimed he betrayed Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's party and "stole" its symbol.

"They (Shinde) can only say what the BJP says...they should not talk about reservation and Rahul Gandhi. Shinde should first study reservation, read and talk about the stance of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat and the BJP on reservation," he said.

The allegation that Mr. Gandhi is defaming India on foreign soil is also wrong, Mr. Patole asserted, defending his party leader.

“Videos of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about India when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat are available on YouTube and other social media platforms,” Mr. Patole said.