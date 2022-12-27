BJP and Congress trade barbs over the Rajasthan High Court’s rejection of Robert Vadra’s plea to quash a money-laundering probe against him

December 27, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP and the Congress party on Tuesday engaged in a sharp exchange of words over the Rajasthan High Court’s rejection of Robert Vadra’s plea to quash a money laundering probe against him.

Citing the court order, the BJP called the Gandhi family a “ kattar paapi parivaar (extremely immoral family)“ and the “most corrupt family” in Indian politics.

The Congress hit back saying that the BJP was rattled by the popularity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that’s why it was peddling “lies” to victimise Mr. Vadra. The Congress accused the BJP of “losing its balance”.

The exchange was first started by BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to break their “silence” on the corruption and money-laundering allegations against Mr. Vadra, who is married to Mr. Gandhi ‘s sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

“This is a kattar paapi parivaar (extremely immoral family) of India. Its only work has been to do corruption and grabbing land to hand over to Vadra,” Mr. Bhatia alleged.

Rejecting the Congress’s charge of a political witch-hunt against Mr. Vadra, the BJP spokesperson claimed it amounted to casting aspersions on the judiciary for refusing to quash charges against Mr. Vadra.

“They are the most corrupt family in Indian politics. Three members of the family are out on bail in corruption cases. It is a serious matter of concern for a government with zero tolerance for corruption,” Mr. Bhatia said, referring to the National Herald case in which both Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi, as former party presidents, face corruption allegations.

Mr. Bhatia cited the details of the case against Mr. Vadra and said the Congress government in Rajasthan, during 2008-2013, acquired land and allotted it to non-existent people. A huge parcel of land ended up in the ownership of the company in which Mr. Vadra and his mother were partners through a maze of transactions involving fictitious entities, he alleged.

“The then government headed by Ashok Gehlot bypassed laws and rules to appease Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law,” the BJP spokesperson alleged, adding, “The Gandhi [family] members thought they were above law. Now, they are trembling before law under a government headed by an honest Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, with probe agencies determined to do their work.”

Rebutting Mr Bhatia’s charges, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the BJP was hurling “fake” allegations against Mr. Vadra, who was a “victim of a fraudulent land deal”.

Mr. Surjewala claimed the Mahajan Firing Range land in Bikaner district was allotted in 2007 by then BJP government to two fictitious persons, Hari Ram and Natharam, who sold it to two others, Rajender Kumar and Kishore Singh, through a registered land deed. Mr. Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality purchased the land from them three years later, on January 4, 2010.

“The BJP is making false allegations against the Congress government in Rajasthan, and Robert Vadra, as he has not been named in any of the FIRs (First Information Report) on the Bikaner land deal case and the government has not been able to prove any of the charges against him for the last eight years of being in power,” Mr. Surjewala said, adding that diktats had been issued to the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Narendra Modi government to file a case against Mr. Vadra.

“The unprecedented response and support of the sea of humanity surging and joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Delhi has deeply frustrated and unnerved the BJP leadership. Peeved by the insurmountable love and support for Rahul Gandhi and the issues raised by him, the Modi government and the BJP have lost all sense of balance and equilibrium,” Mr. Surjewala said.