BJP amends its constitution to empower Parliamentary Board to take decision on its president

February 18, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP's national convention on Sunday amended the party's constitution, allowing its apex organisational body - the Parliamentary Board - to take a decision related to its president, including his or her term and its extension, in "emergency" situations.

A proposal to this effect was brought by the party's general secretary Sunil Bansal.

The party president is generally elected through organisational elections after a few polls are carried out in at least 50% of its State bodies. The State BJP organisation poll is also contingent upon elections in district bodies and so on.

Sources said when the party is busy preparing for Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, it is hard to follow the laid down practice for the internal elections.

Incumbent president J.P. Nadda is currently on an extended tenure till June 30 in the view of Lok Sabha elections.

Though the party has not elaborated on the details and rationale behind the amendment, sources said it may have to do with the future appointments of its presidents.

The two-day convention, which ended on Sunday, also saw the passage of three resolutions.

Some party leaders indicated that several leaders from different parties, including the Congress, may join it in the next few weeks as the BJP looks to achieve its target of winning 370 seats in the election to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

A party leader said MP Nakul Nath, the son of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, may join the BJP amid intense speculation that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister may take the plunge himself.

He also named some other Congress leaders, including former Union Ministers and current MPs, who may switch over in the run-up to the elections. The focus will be on strong leaders in places where the BJP may not be very strong, he added.

A meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP was held following the convention's conclusion and they discussed the details of the party's strategy to win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and governance issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Nadda also attended the meeting.

Later in a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Had an extensive meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of states where the BJP is serving in government. Discussed ways to further strengthen the growth trajectory of the states so that we can leverage double engine of growth to build a 'Viksit Bharat'."

