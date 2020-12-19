BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal sides with farmers, quits 3 government panels in protest

BJP ally and Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of the farmers’ agitation against the recently cleared farm laws.
Mr. Beniwal contested and won from Nagaur, the lone Lok Sabha seat that the BJP conceded to his party, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. In his resignation, Mr. Beniwal said many of the issues raised by him in the Parliamentary Committee meetings were ignored.
“I had raised various people-centric issues with the committees I was part of in Parliament. It is sad that action has not been taken on the issues. There is no justification for committees in the parliamentary system if action is not taken,” Mr. Beniwal said in his resignation.
He further said, “As the issues remained unheard and due to the farmers’ agitation, I am tendering my resignation from the committees.”
Mr. Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.
At a press conference earlier in the day in Jaipur, Mr. Beniwal also announced a farmers’ march to Delhi on December 26 to express solidarity with the stir.
