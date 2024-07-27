BJP alliance with TDP, JD(U) a ‘Fevicol-like’ bond: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Janata Dal (United) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on July 26 said the ruling BJP’s alliance with JD(U) and TDP was held together by a “Fevicol-like” bond even as he targeted the Congress saying the 99 seats it won is a “dangerous number” as it can go down to zero soon.

The Congress had won 99 seats in the current Lok Sabha. The tally came down to 98 after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat and retained Rae Bareli.

Making an intervention during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Singh rejected the Opposition’s charge that the Budget appeased the two key allies of the BJP government at the Centre.

“Ye pre-poll alliance hai aur ye alliance Fevicol se sata hua hai (This is a pre-poll alliance and it is held together by Fevicol-like bond)...” he said on the partnership between the BJP, JD(U) and TDP at the Centre.

Using the analogy of a ‘Snakes and Ladders’ board game, the senior JD(U) leader said the Congress will fall to zero from 99 seats after being bitten by a snake — referring to the grand old party winning 99 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s speech on the Budget earlier this week, Mr. Singh said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should apologise for the alleged mistreatment of women in her State.

He claimed that a senior Congress leader had expressed frustration over unmet promises and unheld meetings. The name of the leader was, however, expunged from the records.

Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Hooda took objection to the JD(U) leader’s comments that his party colleague Kumari Selja discussed Haryana when the debate was on the Budget. “Haryana is part of India and speaking about it like this...it is both seditious and defamatory”.

Also participating in the debate, actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut requested for an international airport in her constituency, Mandi, for promoting tourism in the State.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal said only nine States had been mentioned in the Budget. She highlighted the issues of inflation and price rise affecting farmers, and reduction of allocations in various government schemes.

Ms. Badal demanded that the international border with Pakistan be opened to increase business opportunities for the people of Punjab. She also accused the previous Congress and the current AAP government in the State of draining the exchequer to the extent that there was now ₹3.4 lakh crore debt.