National

BJP, AGP to get two Rajya Sabha seats uncontested

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) State president Atul Bora with Chief Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal in Golaghat district of Assam. File photo

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) State president Atul Bora with Chief Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal in Golaghat district of Assam. File photo   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

more-in

Tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh as a Rajya Sabha member from Assam will end on June 14

A candidate each of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Tuesday filed nominations for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, which will fall vacant on June 14.

The Opposition Congress did not field any candidate because it could not reach an agreement with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on a common candidate.

Assembly officials said BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and AGP candidate Birendra Prasad Baishya have no rivals.

Tuesday was the last day for nominations for the June 7 election. The tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh as a Rajya Sabha member from the State will end on June 14 since 1991. The other Congress member whose term ends on the same day is Santiuse Kujur.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States National
Rajya Sabha
Assam
alliances and coalition
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 8:53:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-agp-to-get-two-rajya-sabha-seats-uncontested/article27278328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY