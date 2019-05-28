BJP, AGP to get two Rajya Sabha seats uncontested

A candidate each of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Tuesday filed nominations for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, which will fall vacant on June 14.

The Opposition Congress did not field any candidate because it could not reach an agreement with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on a common candidate.

Assembly officials said BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and AGP candidate Birendra Prasad Baishya have no rivals.

Tuesday was the last day for nominations for the June 7 election. The tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh as a Rajya Sabha member from the State will end on June 14 since 1991. The other Congress member whose term ends on the same day is Santiuse Kujur.