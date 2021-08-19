BJP-affiliated sarpanch, associate held with pistol in Kulgam

One pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds were recovered from them, says police.

A BJP-affiliated sarpanch and an associate were arrested along with a pistol and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on August 19, evening.

The arrested were identified as Aqib Shafi Badder, sarpanch from Badderpora-Qaimoh in Kulgam and Mohammad Amin Hajam from Hangalgund Kokernag in Anantnag.

“A joint patrolling party of the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the police apprehended the two persons when they were riding a motorcycle in Khudwani area. They were signaled to stop but they brandished a pistol and tried to flee from the spot,” the police said.

Police sources said one pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds were recovered from them.

“A case with FIR No. 78/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Police Station Qaimoh and investigation has been initiated,” the police said.