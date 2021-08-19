National

BJP-affiliated sarpanch, associate held with pistol in Kulgam

Picture for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A BJP-affiliated sarpanch and an associate were arrested along with a pistol and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on August 19, evening.

The arrested were identified as Aqib Shafi Badder, sarpanch from Badderpora-Qaimoh in Kulgam and Mohammad Amin Hajam from Hangalgund Kokernag in Anantnag.

“A joint patrolling party of the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the police apprehended the two persons when they were riding a motorcycle in Khudwani area. They were signaled to stop but they brandished a pistol and tried to flee from the spot,” the police said.

Police sources said one pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds were recovered from them.

“A case with FIR No. 78/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Police Station Qaimoh and investigation has been initiated,” the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 2:22:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-affiliated-sarpanch-associate-held-with-pistol-in-kulgam/article35993238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY