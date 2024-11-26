 />

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of not greeting President Droupadi Murmu

In a post on X, the BJP calls Mr. Gandhi ‘arrogant’. The Congress questions the BJP why the Constitution Day video clip, which featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi 13 times, left out India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Published - November 26, 2024 10:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu releases a commemorative coin with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, J.P. Nadda, LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas), at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi did not greet President Droupadi Murmu during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day.

“Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President. Is this just because she comes from the tribal community, and is a woman and Rahul Gandhi is the prince of Congress? What kind of a cheap mentality is this?” said the party on X.

Constitution Day Updates: ‘Constitution has been our guiding light’, says PM Modi at Supreme Court

Without responding to the BJP attack on Mr. Gandhi, Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore took a dig at the government. In a post on X, he said a video clip that was shown at the Constitution Day event had featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi 13 times but left out India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “Why distort history to promote yourself sahib. The Constitution is above individuals: respect its legacy,” he said.

