BJP accuses Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of failing to disclose crucial information in election affidavit

Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says her husband Vadra’s I-T returns reveal that his involvement extends beyond the three companies listed in the affidavit

Updated - October 26, 2024 08:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files her nomination papers for the Wayanad by-elections, at the district collector’s office, Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files her nomination papers for the Wayanad by-elections, at the district collector’s office, Kalpetta in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday (October 26, 2024) accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will make her electoral debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, of failing to disclose crucial information in her election affidavit.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Ms. Vadra shared information about only three companies of her husband, Robert Vadra: Blue Breeze Company, North India IT Park LLP and Skylight Hospitality, while “concealing” details about the two other entities.

First journey as public representative, but not as 'public fighter': Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad people

He alleged Mr. Vadra’s Income Tax returns revealed that his involvement extended beyond the three companies listed in the affidavit, which included two other companies.

Mr. Bhatia mentioned the National Herald case, stating that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judgment dated March 31, 2022, passed in regard to the assessment of Young India for 2011-12, had noted on page 53 that to secure 100% ownership of Associated Journals Limited by Young India, major shareholders and relatives, including Rahul Gandhi and Ms. Vadra, acquired an additional 47,513 shares and 2,62,411 shares through Ratan Deep Trust and Janhit Nidhi Trust, respectively.

He accused Ms. Vadra of not disclosing the said fact in the affidavit, saying that the alleged acquisition amounted an asset through the trust.

Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination victory of dynasty over merit: BJP

“If the Gandhi family respects the public, they should promptly address the questions raised by the BJP regarding the non-disclosure of assets, shares, and the two LLPs where Robert Vadra is a partner, which was not disclosed in the affidavit filed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as mandated by the Supreme Court’s judgment,” he said.

Mr. Bhatia said providing false or misleading information under oath constituted a crime under the country’s penal statutes.

Published - October 26, 2024 08:34 pm IST

