BJP accuses Mamata of destroying evidence in R.G. Kar case, demands her resignation

Published - August 19, 2024 07:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticises Opposition for generalising the doctor’s rape-murder case and using this to talk about similar cases across the country

The Hindu Bureau

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The BJP on Monday (August 19, 2024) demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that crucial evidence in the rape and murder of a doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar hospital was destroyed at her behest in an alleged attempt to provide cover for the culprits in the case.

The demand was articulated by BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, at a presser held at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi. “Mamata Banerjee has shown nirmamata (ruthlessness). By her misdeeds, she destroyed the dignity of a woman, a doctor who was serving the society. Mamata Banerjee is the destroyer of the rule of law and the Constitution,” he said.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder LIVE updates

Mr Bhatia also strongly criticised leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, and called them “political vultures”, alleging that they “generalised” the trainee doctor’s rape and murder by expressing a general concern over such cases reported in different parts of the country, including those in BJP-ruled States.

While the Chief Minister did not take concrete steps to ensure a swift investigation into the “possibility” of gang rape and murder of the medic, she got crucial evidence of the heinous crime destroyed, he charged.

“And see the brazenness of shameless Mamata, the destroyer. She took out a march in Kolkata while the entire country was embarrassed by the gruesome incident of rape and murder… She should immediately resign (as Chief Minister),” Mr Bhatia said.

The postgraduate trainee doctor’s body was found on the premises of the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested and the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a Calcutta High Court order.

Unidentified goons entered the hospital premises shortly after Wednesday midnight and vandalised portions of the facility, where the woman’s body was found. The vandalism occurred amid midnight protests by women against the incident.

