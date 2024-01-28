GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP accuses Congress of ‘anti-Dalit’ mindset on Pitroda’s endorsement of Nehru over Ambedkar

‘The Congress and its leaders are not able to digest welfare and upliftment of Dalits under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government,’ Union Law Minister Arun Ram Meghwal alleged

January 28, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda in his post, which was later deleted, had said, “Who contributed more to the Constitution and its Preamble? Nehru, not Ambedkar.” File

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda in his post, which was later deleted, had said, “Who contributed more to the Constitution and its Preamble? Nehru, not Ambedkar.” File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on January 27 accused the Congress of being “anti-Dalit”, sharing a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet by Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda endorsing Sudheendra Kulkarni’s article posted on social media platform X that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s contributions to the Indian Constitution were more than that of B.R. Ambedkar’s.

Mr. Kulkarni, a former close aide of BJP veteran L.K. Advani, has in the article said that B.R. Ambedkar was not the maker of India’s Constitution and the contribution of late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was far greater in its framing than that of Ambedkar.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arun Ram Meghwal demanded to know whether the rest of the Congress party shared Mr. Pitroda’s endorsement in the now deleted tweet. “The entire world believes that B.R. Ambedkar had played the main role in the making of the Constitution and Pitroda’s remarks on his contributions are a reflection of the Congress’ mindset of insulting Babasaheb,” Mr. Meghwal said.

“Pitroda is speaking Rahul Gandhi’s language because the Congress and its leaders are not able to digest welfare and upliftment of Dalits under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government,” the Minister charged.

Mr. Meghwal said Ambedkar was the Chairman of the committee set up to draft the Constitution, and when the Constituent Assembly adopted it, one of the members of the drafting panel had said that it was because of Babasaheb that such a big and great Constitution could be drafted.

Mr. Pitroda, in his post, which was later deleted, had said, “Who contributed more to the Constitution and its Preamble? Nehru, not Ambedkar.”

“It is generally believed that Dr B.R. Ambedkar was the father of the Indian Constitution. But this is far from the truth if you examine the facts of history. Now, a study has shown that the contribution of our first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was far greater than Dr. Ambedkar. In fact, Ambedkar has himself said that it was not his Constitution,” Mr. Kulkarni told the PTI.

Related Topics

national politics / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.