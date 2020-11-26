BJP, a party of outsiders, has no place in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata

26 November 2020 19:52 IST

She accuses BJP of indulging in ‘garbage of lies’

Days after her party, the Trinamool Congress, raised the pitch against “outsiders” and accused them of trying to occupy West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP was a party of outsiders, which has no place in the State.

“There is no place for outsiders in Bengal. I welcome those who have made Bengal their home…. But those who come to the state only during elections and try to disturb peace of the State are not at all welcome,” she said at a press conference at the State Secretariat.

Ms. Banerjee stated that she would never allow the State to be turned into a “riot-torn Gujarat”. She accused the BJP of indulging in ‘garbage of lies’. “Bengal is the land of Rabindranath and Nazrul Islam; it is not a land of communal riots like Gujarat,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the third consecutive day, wondering why he was so busy with elections even when the situation on the country’s border was not good. “I had not seen such a Home Minister in my career”.

Bridge issue

The Chief Minister’s remarks were made in the context of the BJP’s protests demanding that the Taratala bridge needs to opened. The bridge collapsed on September 4, 2018 and since then, people of Behala have been facing connectivity issues.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has held protests demanding that the bridge be opened for public.

Ms. Banerjee said the delay was because the railways were not giving permission to the bridge.

Without naming Mr. Vijayvargiya, she accused him of trying to “fake his arrest despite not being detained by the police”. Violence erupted in Taratala between BJP supporters and police as party supporters breached barricades and pelted stones. A number of BJP members, including Mr. Vijayvargiya, were detained by the police. Later in the evening, the Trinamool Congress held a rally at Taratala in protest against the violence.