BJD to oppose Waqf Bill when it is introduced in Rajya Sabha

The Biju Janata Dal has decided to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is currently being looked into by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Addressing the BJD’s Minority Cell, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that members of minority communities were meeting him and expressing concerns about their insecurities with regard to this legislation. “The party will oppose Waqf Bill,” he said.

Communal harmony

At a press conference afterwards, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Munna Khan elaborated on his remarks. “Addressing the meeting, Mr. Patnaik emphasised that the BJD is a secular party committed to fostering unity among all communities, regardless of their religious backgrounds. He affirmed the party’s dedication to upholding communal harmony and made it clear that the BJD will not support any efforts to disrupt this harmony,” Mr. Khan said.

“The political resolution passed during the meeting states that the party will oppose the Waqf Bill when it is introduced, as [this stance] is strongly supported by BJD president Mr. Patnaik. The party is also closely monitoring the decisions and recommendations of the JPC,” Mr. Khan added.

‘Betrayal of trust’

“For the sake of the State’s interest in federal governance, the party had extended its support to the NDA alliance on most issues, while opposing in some cases. However, they betrayed our trust with a series of falsehoods and regained power by deceiving the public,” he said.

“We maintained neutrality with both BJP and Congress-led alliances. Odisha was making significant progress under Mr. Patnaik’s leadership. However, various groups are preventing individuals from minority communities from offering prayers. It is not acceptable to the BJD,” asserted Mr. Khan

At present, the BJD has eight Rajya Sabha members. The regional party does not have any representation in the Lok Sabha following its disastrous performance in the 2024 general election.

