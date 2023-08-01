BJD support for contentious Delhi Ordinance assures Bill’s passage in RS

August 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a boost to the NDA government, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on August 1 declared its support for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, a decision that will impact the Bill’s ease of passage in the Rajya Sabha as well, where the numbers game is much tighter.

Sasmit Patra, leader of the BJD in the Rajya Sabha, told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that his party will support the bill. “We will also vote against the no-confidence motion,” he added.

The BJD has issued a three-line whip to this effect to its MPs in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

After the YSR Congress, the BJD is the second party — among those not formally aligned with either the ruling BJP or the Opposition — to announce support to the Central government on the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The BJD and YSR Congress each have nine MPs in the Rajya Sabha, making the Bill’s passage all but certain in the Upper House.

The ruling NDA has over 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, and the support of nominated members and Independents who have been voting for the government, as well as these two non-aligned parties, will give it a majority in the 238-member Upper House. Though the full strength of the House is 243, there are some vacancies at present.

Around 109 Rajya Sabha MPs — comprising those from the 26-member opposition bloc INDIA, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and some Independents such as Kapil Sibal — are expected to vote against the Bill, a senior leader said.

With the BJP having 305 members on its own in the Lok Sabha, the government faces no threat from the Opposition on either the Bill or the no-confidence motion in the Lower House.

