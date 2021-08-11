BJD demands caste-based enumeration in upcoming Census

BHUBANESWAR:

11 August 2021 18:29 IST

Delegation meets Home Minister; memorandum seeks database to formulate accurate reservation policies for SEBC and OBC categories

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday demanded a caste-based Census be conducted for identifying and enumerating Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), and increasing reservation beyond the 50% ceiling by enacting a Central legislation.

A BJD delegation of MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha led by Pinaki Mishra met Home Minister Amit Shah at his Parliament chamber and apprised him of the need for a caste-based Census.

They said it was necessary to insert appropriate columns in the format of the 2021 Census to get a clear picture of the socio-economic and educational statuses of the SEBC, OBC and other classes in order to formulate appropriate policies for their benefit.

In the proposed formats for the General Census 2021, there is no provision to capture details of the SEBC and OBC, despite such an exercise having been carried out in the Socio-Economic Caste Census, 2011.

“A detailed scientific database is very much required with regards to the SEBC and OBC category for the formulation of accurate reservation policies for holistic development, welfare and upliftment of these categories of the population,” Mr. Mishra said.

The memorandum submitted by the BJD MPs says no formal Census including caste details of the population has been carried out since 1931.

The MPs observed in the memorandum: “Unavailability of reliable and authentic data about the exact numbers of the SEBC and OBCs, geographical area of their spread and density has been a huge challenge in ensuring focused and outcome specific planning.”

It also says: “Since, legislations of most of the States on reservation policies for SEBC and OBC had been struck down by Supreme Court and High Courts on the ground that, the policies on reservation is made without any scientific data base of the SEBC and OBC population, it is imperative that detail enumeration of SEBC and OBC is to be made by Centre by inserting appropriate columns in the Census Format 2021 for identification of socio economic and educational status of these categories of population.”.

“For a welfare government, it is a constitutional obligation and abiding commitment for inclusive growth of the weaker sections of the society,” they emphasised.

The BJD delegation pointed out, “It is high time that the Central government frames legislation in this regard for benefits, welfare and all round upliftment of the SEBC and OBC categories of population after collection of scientific database through General Census 2021 for establishment of compelling reasons like backwardness, inadequate representation and overall administrative efficiency.”

The Odisha government has already approved a proposal for conducting a survey of the social and educational conditions of Backward Classes in the State. The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes has also already been established in the State.

