BJD announces 27% quota for OBC candidates in next panchayat election

BHUBANESWAR

13 August 2021 18:10 IST

Party delegation meets Home Minister Shah for caste-based census, lifting of 50% ceiling on reservations

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced that it would set aside at least 27% seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in the forthcoming panchayat elections.

With the announcement, the BJD probably became first political party in the country to provide 27% reservation to OBCs in any election.

The declaration came two days after a BJD Parliamentary delegation met Home Minister Amit Shah demanding undertaking of caste-based census for identifying and enumerating the Socially and Educationally Backward Communities and Other Backward Classes. It had also emphasised on increasing of the reservation beyond the 50% ceiling by enacting a central legislation.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, senior BJD ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain and Arun Kumar Sahoo said, “The 27% reservation for OBC candidates will not be mandatory for the next panchayat election, but the party will also follow the reservation policy in future elections too.”

No central law

“The political decision has been taken due to court restrictions and absence of central law. We call upon other parties to provide 27% reservation to OBC candidates and 33% to women in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” they said.

The BJD had earmarked 33% reservation for women in the last Lok Sabha election. The State has a provision 50% reservation for women in three-tier panchayati raj institutions.

“As there is no caste-based census available, the Supreme Court is strictly sticking to 50% reservation ceiling. Courts cannot force us to keep the reservation below 50% if we have a proper Census on castes,” said Mr. Swain.

Due to the 50% upper limit in reservation, the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities enjoy reservation of 39% while OBCs get 11.25% reservation in Odisha he said. The Minister added that though the Odisha Reservation of Posts and Services for (Socially and Educationally. Backward Classes) Act, 2008 provides 27% reservation for OBCs, it could not be implemented due to court orders.

Till date, 209 castes and sub-castes have been included in the OBC list in Odisha. As per the OBC list approved by President of India, candidates enjoy reservation in job and education under central government.

Recently, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 to restore the power of States to make their own OBC list.