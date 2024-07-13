Bishops meet PM Modi, urge him to ensure peace in Manipur

A delegation of bishops, representing the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and urged him to ensure peace in Manipur. The bishops conveyed their apprehensions on the “rumours” that the reservation for Dalit tribals will be stopped and expressed concerns about the “increasing attacks” against Christians for alleged forced conversions. They also asked Mr. Modi to expedite the process for bringing Pope Francis to India and appreciated Mr. Modi’s continued efforts to invite the Pope to India.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, CBCI president Andrews Thazhath said the PM told them that the government is taking all steps to ensure peace in Manipur. “He said it is an ethnic conflict and it does not have a communal colour. We told him about the present situation there,” Mr. Thazhath said adding that they did not ask Mr. Modi to visit Manipur. They urged Mr. Modi to intervene earnestly to bring peace and harmony in Manipur.

On the rumours of ending reservation to Christians converted from tribal background, Mr. Thazhath said Mr. Modi told them that it is just a rumour. The Bishop said, the delegation, however, did not get an answer from Mr. Modi on the issue. The CBCI appealed him to to extend reservation benefits to Dalit Christians so that there is no discrimination based on religion.

In a letter submitted to Mr. Modi, the CBCI said they are anguished over the growing attacks on Christians and their institutions by anti-social elements in different parts of India. “There have been several instances of harassment and attacks under false allegations of forced conversions and the misuse of anti-conversion laws. We wish to clarify that the Church firmly opposes forced conversions,” the letter said.

The CBCI asked him to appoint a Christian member in National Commission for Minorities and National Commission for Minority Education Institutions. “Minorities in the minorities are discriminated,” Mr. Thazhath said.

They also raised the issue of regulations under Foreign Contributions Regulation Act on NGOs. They said many Christian NGOs are facing undue challenges during the renewal of their FCRA registration. “These organisations are deeply involved in social upliftment across the nation irrespective of caste and creed,” the delegation said in the letter.

