Birth certificates of children born after August 2015 will be available on DigiLocker

A man taking his daughter to school in New Delhi on July 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

July 13, 2022 21:42 IST

Only certificates issued through Civil Registration System are available on the app

Birth certificates of children born after August 2015 that were issued through the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal has been integrated with DigiLocker, a government-run mobile application that acts as a document wallet. Registered users on DigiLocker will be able to access the birth certificates online.

Launched in 2015, DigiLocker is a platform to issue and verify government documents and certificates digitally, eliminating the use of physical documents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CRS is an online system for registration of births and deaths under the operational control of the Central government. The Registrar General of India (RGI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs operates the system.

Several States such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal register all births and deaths through the Central government’s portal. Other States such as Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have their own system or use the portal partially. The Union Territories (UTs) such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu register through the Central portal but others such as Delhi, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir have their own system in place.

RGI and Census Commissioner of India Vivek Joshi launched the integration of the CRS with DigiLocker on June 13. A tweet by the office of RGI said, “As a part of digital transformation of ORGI, the #CivilRegistrationSystem portal has now been integrated with @digilocker_ind.”

A tweet by DigiLocker said, “Birth and death certificate (from August 2015) issued by Registrar General of India through the CRS portal are now available in #DigiLocker.”