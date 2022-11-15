Birsa Munda birth annivesary | President Murmu, PM Modi greet people on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

November 15, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Novembe 15, 2022, greeted citizens on the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and said the tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork.

In a message Ms Murmu said the tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle. “I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people’s contribution to the nation’s journey since Independence is no less significant. My best wishes for their development and prosperity,” Ms. Murmu said.

The Narendra Modi government had announced iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

“On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature,” the President tweeted.

Similarly Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Birsa Munda, an iconic tribal leader, on his birth anniversary and said the tribal community has been the inspiration behind various schemes of his government.

In a recorded video address, Mr. Modi cited a number of welfare programmes of the central government and said crores of tribal families have benefitted from them and their lives have become easier.

He noted that museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being built across the country to recognise their contributions.

His government, Mr. Modi noted, had announced Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The country is marching on to fulfil the dreams of Munda and many other tribal heroes, the Prime Minister said. Munda is not only an icon of the freedom struggle but also denotes the country's spiritual and cultural energy, Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister named Tilka Manjhi, Sidhu and Kanhu, and Tana Bhagat among other leading tribal revolutionaries besides Munda and paid tributes to their struggle against foreign rulers.