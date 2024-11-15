 />
Birsa Munda birth anniversary | President Murmu, PM Modi lead nation in paying tributes to tribal icon

‘Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji sacrificed everything to protect the pride and dignity of the motherland,’ says PM Modi.

Updated - November 15, 2024 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Speaker Om Birla (right) and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh (left) during a ceremony to pay tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, commemorated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, in New Delhi, Friday, November 15, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (November 15, 2024) led the nation in paying tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary which is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at the Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh was also present.

After the event, the leaders interacted with folk artistes.

After Ms. Murmu had left the venue, Mr. Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, and Birla tried their hands on musical instruments, including drums.

Since 2021, Birsa Munda's birth anniversary is being observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to remember the sacrifices of unsung tribal heroes.

Birsa Munda sacrificed everything to protect pride, dignity of motherland: PM Modi

Remembering tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 15, 2024) said his life full of sacrifices was an unparalleled example of service to the nation.

Munda, born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, led a tribal uprising against the British. He died at the age of 25 while in custody.

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji sacrificed everything to protect the pride and dignity of the motherland. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary - Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,” PM Modi posted on X.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid floral tributes to the tribal warrior at his statues at the Raj Bhavan, Birsa Chowk and the Kokar Memorial in Ranchi.

Adityanath pays tributes to Birsa Munda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

He also congratulated the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the State. “Tributes to the immortal hero of the freedom struggle, promoter of forest culture and tribal identity, the great revolutionary ‘Dharti Aba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda who taught the lesson of struggle to protect the motherland and ‘water-forest-land’ on his birth anniversary!

“Heartiest greetings to the people of the state on ‘Tribal Pride Day’, the sacred remembrance day of the great tribal personalities dedicated to the service, respect and protection of Mother India! Jai Johar,” Mr. Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:02 am IST

