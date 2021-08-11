National

Birla summons Home, IT, Telecom Secretaries on not appearing before IT panel

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses media at Parliament Library in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is learnt to have met Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Information Technology (IT) Secretary Ajay Sawhney and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash over the last few days taking cognizance of a complaint filed by Congress leader and Chairman of the Standing Committee on IT Shashi Tharoor.

Mr. Tharoor wrote to Mr. Birla on July 29, a day after the three secretaries did not appear before the committee. They were called to depose on “Citizens Data Security and Privacy”, which would have also entailed deliberations on the alleged Pegasus cyberattack. The government has refused to hold a debate on Pegasus despite strident protests by the Opposition in both Houses of Parliament.

The three secretaries, sought exemption from appearance at the very last minute citing a variety of reasons. As per the rules, the officials can skip the meeting only if permitted by the committee chairperson.

“It is important to share that as Chairperson, I did not excuse these witnesses from attendance,” Mr. Tharoor wrote.

Cancellation of meeting

The meeting had to be cancelled after the BJP members boycotted it, accusing Mr. Tharoor of using the committee for “forwarding the Congress agenda”. The BJP MPs, though present, refused to sign on the attendance register.

Mr. Tharoor, as per sources, had met the Speaker thrice to ensure that the July 28 incidents were not repeated. Mr. Birla, the sources said, had promised to hold an informal meeting of all the IT members but so far no such meeting has taken place.

The tenure of all standing committees end on September 12 and usually, to keep a continuity, their composition are not changed. There have been sharp protests against Mr. Tharoor from the BJP MPs, especially Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey, who has repeatedly filed complaints against him.

Two of the committee’s reports on “Internet Shutdowns in India” and “Media Ethics”, the sources said, were in final stages of making. A final meeting may be called on August 17 to adopt these reports.


