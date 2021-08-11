Biren's directive on ambulances for far-off places

IMPHAL

11 August 2021 16:38 IST

76-year-old patient taken to community health centre 3 km away on motorbike

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Health portfolio, has reportedly asked Health Director K. Rajo to look into the media reports that said there was no ambulance facility for serious patients in far-off rural and hill areas.

Officials say the government has been striving for balanced development of all districts.

The reports said on Wednesday that as there was no ambulance at Parbung in Pherzol district, located at the tri-junction of Manipur, Myanmar and Mizoram, 76-year-old Hrangkaikung Hmar was taken to the community health centre 3 km away on a motorbike. A photograph shows two persons in home-made PPE gown sandwiching the patient on the bike. Hospital sources said the condition of the patient was “not good”.

Official sources say the government has given several ambulances to all districts to cope with the COVID-19 spike. The elected members have also purchased ambulances out of their area development fund.

Only night curfew

Meanwhile, indefinite curfew had been lifted and there is only night curfew.

Mr. Biren, who is also in charge of Home, said that in view of the inconveniences, the day curfew has been lifted.

Photographs appearing in local cable news channels show that there is no SOP like wearing of masks in crowded markets. There is no social distancing of 6 feet among the vendors and the customers too.