Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

May 14, 2022 16:25 IST

Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation comes two days after he met with BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his position on Saturday, after a two-day trip to New Delhi where he had met with party chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to senior sources in the BJP, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed Central observers by Mr. Nadda to hold a meeting of the BJP’s legislative party to elect a new leader this evening.

According to sources in the party, the state-unit has seen an increase in inter-party factionalism, which saw two sitting MLAs from BJP — Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha — quitting their seat and membership of the party in February this year.

“This has been going on for over a year and Barman had met with the party high command last year, but some how Biplab Deb’s position was safeguarded. The clashes between factions however did not stop even after these two MLAs left the party to join the Congress, and there were regular interactions with Delhi leaders and the lone minister from Tripura in the union council of ministers Pratima Bhowmik. This week, Biplab Deb was asked to come to Delhi and put in his papers,” said the source.

Assembly polls are due next year in Tripura, a State which has less numerical (with only two Lok Sabha seats) but a huge ideological importance for the BJP as it managed to defeat the long-running Left government in 2018. Retaining the State therefore is of utmost importance for the BJP.