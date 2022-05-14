Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has resigned. He submitted his resignation to Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Saturday.

The development comes after Mr. Deb on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in NEw Delhi.

The BJP high command has decided to send Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and party's general secretary Vinod Tawde as Central observers to elect a new chief minister from among BJP MLAs.

Mr. Deb was elected as the northeastern state's first Chief Minister from BJP. The party unseated 25-year-old regime of the Left Front in the 2018 Assembly elections, in a partnership with the Indigenous People’s Front of Twipra (IPFT).

With barely a year left for Assembly elections, the BJP on Friday announced a rejig in the ranks of the party and its frontal organisations. Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the party’s ST Morcha. Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the party’s ST Morcha.