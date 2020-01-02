Bipin Rawat holds meeting on creating Air Defence Command

In his first meeting with the officials of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, outlined priorities towards creating an air defence command and common logistics support pools as part of measures to create jointness and synergy among the three services.

“The CDS also directed that a proposal to create an air defence command be prepared by June 30, 2020. He also set out priorities for execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31, 2020,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The areas identified for jointness and synergy include creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Gen. Rawat directed various branch heads to come up with recommendations for inter-service synergy and jointness in a time bound manner. Emphasising collegiate system of functioning, he directed that all three services and the Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. “Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure optimisation of resources. Efforts will be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive,” it said.

Broad mandate

The broad mandate of the CDS includes bringing about jointness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services “within three years of the first CDS assuming office”.

The air defence command and common logistics support pools are steps towards creating theatre commands in future, which is also in the mandate of the CDS. However, there is no consensus among the services on theatre commands and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been especially opposed to the move. On this issue, Gen. Rawat stated after assuming charge on Thursday that “we are copying western methods and what others have done” and “we have to find a system which suits India.”

Defence officials said a joint services Act is also being worked out which is being formulated by the Army Adjutant-General’s branch in coordination with the Navy and the IAF. The three services are currently guided by their respective Service Acts.