Bio-decomposer a better solution, say farmers

As trust builds, many who opted for Delhi Govt.’s spraying initiative last year sign up again

The Delhi Government’s initiative of spraying bio-decomposer solution in agricultural fields to help decompose stubble into manure has brought relief to several farmers in the city.

Some farmers in whose fields the solution was sprayed last year told The Hindu that the move helped them save money as the Government was doing it for free. This year, the authorities have so far sprayed the solution in over 500 acres of fields in the city, said officials. “We plan to continue the spraying till November 15. Last year, the Government had sprayed the solution in about 1,935 acres,” said an official.

The time taken in the administrative procedure, however, is bothering a farmers’ association. “The Government says it will come to the villages and register the name of those who want the solution to be sprayed in their fields. But in reality, the farmers have to go to the BDO (Block Development Office) for registration. The government takes about a week’s time after the harvest to spray the solution and this is creating difficulties. If this process gets late, the sowing also gets delayed and the farmers suffer. The Government has to fix the administrative procedure for spraying the solution,” said Virender Dagar, Delhi State chief, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Plea to replicate move

The Delhi Government, which first used the bio-decomposer solution last year, sees it as a means to minimise stubble burning and has been urging other States to adopt the measure.

Devender Mann, 45, a farmer from Naya Bans village, said the solution was sprayed in about 11 acres of his field last year and it helped him save around ₹1,500 per acre. “I saved around ₹1,000 per acre on diesel [for tractor] and ₹300-₹400 per acre in terms of labour charges due to bio-decomposer spraying,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Mann had to plough his field several times to cut the stubble after harvest and overturn the soil. After two-three rounds of ploughing, he used to release water into the field and leave it for around 10 days. The water helped decompose the stubble to an extent. He again had to do two-three rounds of ploughing using different tools attached to his tractor to make his field ready for the next crop. The spraying of the bio-decomposer involves a similar process but the ploughing rounds are fewer as the stubble decomposes faster and better, officials said.

“When the Government first approached us, we didn’t trust the move. Still I gave my consent to spray the solution. Twenty days later, I checked by removing the top soil and saw the stubble had decomposed. This year too, I have asked officials to spray the solution in my fields,” said Sahdev Mann, a farmer from Holambi Khurd village.